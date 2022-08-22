Flooding damages dozens of Dallas Police vehicles

Dozens of Dallas Police vehicles were damaged during Monday's flash flooding.

The city's Office of Emergency Management says that 25 DPD vehicles were damaged in the flooding.

Police chief Eddie Garcia sent a memo to the department saying that they are looking for other squad vehicles that can be used to make up for the losses.

Garcia also reminded officers not to drive into high water and not to start a car in standing water.

Dallas Fire-Rescue had 1 ladder truck, 3 fire engines, and 4 rescue units damaged.

The department responded to 195 high water incidents between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 p.m. on Monday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department are facing a shortage of emergency vehicles because of delays from manufacturers.

Dallas police are also facing issues from an aging fleet of police cars with many units over 100,000 miles of hard use.

"It is not uncommon for a wheel to fall off a squad car because of the aggressive driving done every day," said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata.

Dallas Fire-Rescue leaders told city council members that it is taking two-and-a-half years for manufacturers to fulfill orders for emergency vehicles.