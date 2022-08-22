VIDEO: Dallas flooding rescue captured on drone
DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas.
Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged.
The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North Texas on Monday morning.
A flash flood warning was issued in the early morning hours Monday and extended through at least 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.