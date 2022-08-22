Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly.

The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding.

Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635.

It wasn't until hours later that the driver was found after floodwaters receded.

The fire chief says crews pulled a woman’s body out of the vehicle. Her identity has not been released.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it was a 60-year-old woman who died. He asked for prayers for her husband and family.

At last count, the city of Mesquite has received nearly 12 inches of rain. More rain is expected later this week.