Here's what to do after your car is flooded

By Chris Oberholtz , Brian Donegan and Steven Yablonski
Published 
Weather
FOX Weather

RAW VIDEO: FOX Weather crew rescues driver stranded in flood waters

FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray pulled the woman from the window of her car.

Flooding can be caused by a number of reasons, but most often it’s associated with very heavy rainfall.

When flooding occurs, there is a threat to life and property, so it’s best to stay informed about the situation by listening to local officials and by downloading the FOX 4 WAPP.

It’s safe to stay off the roads when flooding occurs, but sometimes flash flooding occurs at a moment’s notice, stranding drivers inside flooded vehicles.

'I thought I was going to die': FOX Weather crew saves driver stuck in Dallas flooding

Once the water recedes and the scope of damage to a vehicle is known, drivers may want to know how to start the insurance process.

Flood expert Chris Greene, with the Flood Insurance Guru, spoke to FOX6 News in Birmingham, Alabama, last October. He said it is crucial to reach out to your insurance company as soon as possible.

"It's very similar to theft coverage," Greene said. "In most situations, flood damage falls under what's called comprehensive coverage."

Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

However, if someone does not have comprehensive coverage, they might not be covered at all. 

"We always tell people, 'Take pictures of everything,'" Greene said.

Document where the water level was in your vehicle so that the insurance adjuster has documentation. 

A vehicle is submerged in high water near the intersection of I-35 and Hi Line Road in Downtown Dallas.

Expand

Even a minimal amount of water is a reason to be worried. There could be electrical or mechanical damage that you can't see, creating problems down the road.

Greene advises getting your car checked out to be safe.

Pickup plows through water amid Flash Flood Warning in Fort Worth

Video shows trucks driving through flood waters on Crockett Street in Fort Worth. It happened as the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Tarrant County. More than 8 inches of rain fell in parts of North Texas. Credit: @weis_man via Storyful

In the event of future flooding events, move your car to higher ground. If you're driving, turn around instead of going through deep water.

