Here's what to do after your car is flooded

Flooding can be caused by a number of reasons, but most often it’s associated with very heavy rainfall.

When flooding occurs, there is a threat to life and property, so it’s best to stay informed about the situation by listening to local officials and by downloading the FOX 4 WAPP.

It’s safe to stay off the roads when flooding occurs, but sometimes flash flooding occurs at a moment’s notice, stranding drivers inside flooded vehicles.

Once the water recedes and the scope of damage to a vehicle is known, drivers may want to know how to start the insurance process.

Flood expert Chris Greene, with the Flood Insurance Guru, spoke to FOX6 News in Birmingham, Alabama , last October. He said it is crucial to reach out to your insurance company as soon as possible.

"It's very similar to theft coverage," Greene said. "In most situations, flood damage falls under what's called comprehensive coverage."

However, if someone does not have comprehensive coverage, they might not be covered at all.

"We always tell people, 'Take pictures of everything,'" Greene said.

Document where the water level was in your vehicle so that the insurance adjuster has documentation.

Even a minimal amount of water is a reason to be worried. There could be electrical or mechanical damage that you can't see, creating problems down the road.

Greene advises getting your car checked out to be safe.

In the event of future flooding events, move your car to higher ground. If you're driving, turn around instead of going through deep water.

This post first appeared on FoxWeather.com. Read more at https://www.foxweather.com/learn/heres-what-to-do-after-your-car-floods