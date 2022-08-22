Dallas rainfall totals could break all-time high

Monday's rain could set a record for North Texas.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Ali Turiano says this is the third-wettest 24-hour period ever in North Texas.

Some parts of the region have already gotten up to 10 inches of rain since Sunday night and that rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning.

More than 8 inches of rain has been measured at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The record for rainfall over a 24-hour period at the airport is 9.57" from 1932.

The recent rain has made this one of the rainiest Augusts in Dallas history.

It is currently the second-wettest August on record, only trailing August 1915 when 10.33" of rain was measured.