25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes.

The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018.

Emergency rescue crews in Everman were in waist-deep water Monday morning on Christie Avenue.

Jesus Flores Jr. says it was around 11 a.m. when the rising water inched closer and closer to his home.

"They brought out a boat and kind of just took us down," he said. "Pretty much a river now."

Flores and his father quickly moved their belongings off of the floor and started boarding up the garage and front door. They’re worried about a repeat of a September 2018 flood when the family lost everything.

Yohani Juarez lives two houses down. She was at work when she got video from her husband. And while she says no water got inside of their house, police urged her husband to evacuate just in case.

"We expect it every time it rains like that," she said. "When the rain is coming, you pick up what you can and try and save your cars."

When the family got home, they took video of the rushing water in Chambers Creek, which runs just feet away from their backyard.

"The rainfall that we had was so torrential that it actually brought the creek up several feet," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer. "This is a walking bridge that goes across to connect the neighborhoods. And it was high enough to wash all of this debris over."

About 25 people were evacuated from the neighborhood, and at least 10 homes were impacted by flooding.

"There’s no other exit over here. The residents were all trapped," Spencer said.

About a mile west, a large portion of Everman Cemetery was also covered in floodwater.

But when it comes to improving drainage in the city, Spencer is hoping a flood study currently in the works gets residents closer to having a solution in place for the next torrential rain.

"It could be anything from home buyouts to park projects to creek improvements, drainage improvements," Spencer said.

