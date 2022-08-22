Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes

Multiple homes were evacuated in Balch Springs on Monday as floodwaters rose across the city.

"This is the worst I've seen it, and we've lived here for about 25 years," said Rick Waltz, a Balch Springs homeowner who had his roof collapse in the rain.

Monday's heavy rains closed streets and crews had to do a number of water rescues.

The city's Fire Department is asking people to stay inside and off the roads until the rain slows down.

The Balch Springs Rec Center on Shepherd Lane is operating as a shelter for people affected by the flooding or power outages.