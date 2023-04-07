Expand / Collapse search

George Strait coming to North Texas for 2 shows later this year

FORT WORTH, Texas - The King of Country George Strait will be playing two shows in Fort Worth later this year.

Strait will perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Nov. 17 and 18.

He will be joined by special guest Caitlyn Smith for the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Strait is performing several shows across the country this year.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

George Strait Shows 2023

  • 5/6/23 State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
  • 5/27/23 Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio
  • 6/3/23 American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI
  • 6/17/23 Lumen Field - Seattle, WA
  • 6/24/23 Empower Field at Mile High Stadium - Denver, CO
  • 7/28/23 Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
  • 7/29/23 Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
  • 8/2/23 Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL
  • 8/5/23 Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
  • 11/17/23 Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
  • 11/18/23 Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX