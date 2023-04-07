George Strait coming to North Texas for 2 shows later this year

article

The King of Country George Strait will be playing two shows in Fort Worth later this year.

Strait will perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Nov. 17 and 18.

He will be joined by special guest Caitlyn Smith for the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Strait is performing several shows across the country this year.

