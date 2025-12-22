Dallas crash: One dead, two hospitalized after car hits tree
DALLAS - A man died and two women were hospitalized late Sunday night after their vehicle struck a curb and crashed into a tree in West Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Duncanville Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. At the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that had collided with a tree in the center median.
The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, including the driver, were transported to a local hospital with injuries that officials said are not life-threatening.
West Oak Cliff crash (Terry Van Sickle)
Dig deeper:
According to preliminary police reports, the car was traveling northbound on Duncanville Road when it clipped the right curb. The impact caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle into the median.
The Dallas Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash to determine if any charges will be filed.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identities or ages of those involved in the accident. No further details regarding the cause of the crash were immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the crash.