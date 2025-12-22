Dallas crash: One dead, two hospitalized after car hits tree

article

The Brief A man died and two women were injured late Sunday night after their vehicle clipped a curb and crashed into a tree in the center median on Duncanville Road. Dallas firefighters arrived at the 1500 block shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. The two female occupants were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive. Detectives from the Vehicular Crimes Unit are investigating the cause of the crash to determine if the driver will face any charges.



A man died and two women were hospitalized late Sunday night after their vehicle struck a curb and crashed into a tree in West Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Duncanville Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. At the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that had collided with a tree in the center median.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, including the driver, were transported to a local hospital with injuries that officials said are not life-threatening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ West Oak Cliff crash (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

According to preliminary police reports, the car was traveling northbound on Duncanville Road when it clipped the right curb. The impact caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle into the median.

The Dallas Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash to determine if any charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities or ages of those involved in the accident. No further details regarding the cause of the crash were immediately available.