Frisco track meet stabbing suspect to seek reduction in bond, new charge

The legal team for Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony will seek to lower his "excessive" $1 million bond and a new charge.

Anthony, 17, was charged with murder after the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet last week.

Karmelo Anthony's family, lawyers release statement

Karmelo Anthony

What they're saying:

Karmelo Anthony and his family's lawyers released a statement on Monday.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf," read the statement.

They also called for people to "refrain from rushing to judgment" until all the facts in the case are out.

"Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system," said the legal team.

Anthony's lawyers said they plan to talk with the Collin County District Attorney's Office about reducing Anthony's bond and "a better determination of the filed charge."

The legal team says it will not make further public statements.

Karmelo Anthony fundraisers

Several GoFundMe campaigns for Anthony have been deleted by the platform.

"GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded," said a GoFundMe spokesperson in a statement.

"Any GoFundMe account is not authorized or endorsed by the family. Please do not use GoFundMe for any donations to Karmelo Anthony's family," the Anthony family said in a statement.

The family has set up an official page on the website GiveSendGo.

Frisco track meet stabbing

17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report for Anthony said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens." One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent and Anthony reached into a bag and stabbed him.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.