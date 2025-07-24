Frisco ISD subpoenaed for student records related to track meet stabbing

article

The Brief Frisco ISD will release student data related to an April 2, 2025 track meet due to a murder subpoena. The data is for the criminal case of Karmelo Anthony, charged with fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf. Parents have until Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to object to the release by seeking protective action.



In a letter to parents on Thursday, Frisco ISD says they will release student information to the state if parents do not object within five days.

Frisco ISD subpoenaed

The latest:

Frisco ISD is now required to release the information of students who were present for or scheduled to be present for the April 2 track meet where Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death.

According to the district on Thursday, the subpoenas request all records related to the criminal case of The State of Texas vs Karmelo S. Anthony, including those relating to the associated students. While student information is normally protected from release by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), subpoenas take precedence over that law.

Frisco ISD issued a letter to parents on Thursday about the subpoena, saying student information will be released on Tuesday, July 29, unless parents seek protective action before that date.

The full letter was released to FOX 4 Thursday evening:

Dear Parents of 2024-25 Memorial Track & Field Athletes,

Pursuant to FERPA requirements found in 34 C.F.R. 99.31 (a)(9)(ii), the District is providing you with notice of a subpoena it received in Cause No. 296-83565-2025. Our records indicate that your student attended, or was scheduled to attend, the track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025; therefore, a record responsive to the subpoena contains what would be considered your student’s personally identifiable information per FERPA.

The subpoena is requesting the following records:

Please provide a list of all student-athletes from Memorial HS, including their full name, date of birth, address, parents’ names and contact information, who attended a track meet at the Kuykendall stadium on 04/02/2025.

If you seek protective action against the disclosure of this record, please email a copy of your motion and/or notice of hearing to me at [redacted], on or before July 29, 2025, so that I am aware of the status as to whether the record containing your/your student’s information must be released. Otherwise, the District will have to comply with the subpoena pursuant to Texas Code of Criminal 24.06, and release the record on July 29th. Thank you for considering this request.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Anthony, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at the Frisco track meet.

Representatives for Anthony say there is no evidence that young men knew each other.

An arrest report for Anthony detailed his interactions with police in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

Who is Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

Dig deeper:

Anthony, 17 at the time of Metcalf's stabbing, attended Frisco Centennial High School.

Family representatives say Anthony was a 3.7 GPA student and a captain of both the football and track teams.

His parents told a judge he worked at Foot Locker for two years and worked a second job at H-E-B.

Anthony was the oldest of four children.

Who is Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

Metcalf, 17, was a junior at Frisco Memorial High School.

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Metcalf played linebacker and had been contacted by Division I schools, according to his father.

