Driver arrested after high-speed police chase nearly crashes into Fort Worth home

The Brief A police chase in a Fort Worth neighborhood ended when the suspect's vehicle was stopped just feet from a family’s home, where they were setting up a garage sale. The driver, 20-year-old Samuel Gbadebo, was arrested after running from the car and faces new charges including evading arrest, in addition to multiple outstanding warrants. The homeowner believes large rocks installed after a previous crash into the house saved them from significant damage this time.



A police chase through a south Fort Worth neighborhood ended Friday afternoon when a fleeing vehicle nearly crashed into a home where a family had been setting up for a garage sale, authorities said.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 2 p.m. on Garden Acres Drive when the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Samuel Gbadebo, refused to pull over and sped away, leading officers to a police chase.

The chase ended when the sedan crossed an intersection at high speed and came to a stop just feet from the home’s dining room, according to residents.

Surveillance footage captured officers converging on the vehicle moments later.

Witnesses describe close call

Local perspective:

Homeowner Mary Aguado said several family members were outside preparing for a garage sale when the chase came through the neighborhood. She believes the outcome could have been far worse.

"I was just happy my granddaughter wasn’t here that day because we probably would’ve been out here," Aguado said.

She said she heard officers shouting commands and initially thought gunshots were being fired, but later learned the sound came from police deploying a Taser.

Aguado’s mother spotted the suspect running from the car before officers arrested him nearby.

Suspect had multiple warrants

What they're saying:

Fort Worth police said Gbadebo had several outstanding warrants from Grapevine and Frisco Police Departments. Following the pursuit, he was taken into custody and residents were instructed to remain inside until the scene was secured.

Cellphone video from a family member captured their reaction, expressing fear and frustration after the incident.

Home previously damaged by car crash

Dig deeper:

Aguado said this is not the first time her home has been threatened by a vehicle. In December of last year, another car plowed through her fence and hit the house. After that incident, the family installed heavy rocks and cement pillars in the front yard — a decision she believes prevented more damage on Friday.

"That rock is the one that saved my house," she said. "It’s just a matter of time before it happens again."

Charges faced

What's next:

In addition to the out-of-town warrants, police said Gbadebo is now facing charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest. Records show he has a criminal history in North Texas, including previous arrests in Denton County.