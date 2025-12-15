Middle school student wanted for deadly shooting; Collin County schools restrict access amid search

The Brief An adult teenager was shot multiple times and killed in Lavon over the weekend following an altercation with a middle school-aged suspect. Lavon police are actively searching for the 14-year-old male suspect, who is a student at Community Trails Middle School. Three area school campuses, Community Trails Middle School, Dodson Elementary, and NeSmith Elementary, have restricted visitor access and implemented extra security measures as a precaution until the suspect is apprehended.



Lavon police are searching for a middle school student in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend. An adult teenager was killed, and several area schools are currently restricting visitor access as police continue their search.

Middle school suspect wanted for homicide

What we know:

Lavon police responded to a 911 call from the Crestridge Meadows neighborhood on Saturday. Officers found an adult male teenager who had been shot multiple times.

The 911 caller reported that the shooting followed an altercation between the teenager and a 14-year-old male suspect, who immediately fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect is still on the run. Due to his age, his name will not be released to the public.

Dig deeper:

Chief Mike Jones said the altercation occurred at an event at a house where the suspect and the victim were both in attendance. The two knew each other.

"We have credible evidence, and we're following it up right now, but we also still have to follow up evidence that he might still be in the city," Chief Jones said. "So we have investigators following up every lead and we will locate him and we are working with our partners and throughout Texas and surrounding states to locate the individual."

The chief encouraged anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts to text the Lavon Police Department at 847-411.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect's identity will not be released because he is a minor.

Police have not released any details about the argument that led up to the deadly shooting.

Community ISD schools closed to visitors

What we know:

Police confirmed the suspected shooter is a student at Community Trails Middle School in the Community Independent School District. However, the district issued a statement indicating the suspect has not attended school since Nov. 11.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and that there is no general threat to the public. However, visitor access has been restricted in Community ISD schools as a precaution.

Three school campuses within Lavon city limits in southeast Collin County will remain closed to visitors until the suspect is arrested: Community Trails Middle School, Dodson Elementary School, and NeSmith Elementary School. Classes are continuing with extra security measures in place at those campuses.

Parents will be notified once the suspect is caught and the campuses reopen to visitors.