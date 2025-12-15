Former Mesquite coach used AI for step-by-step child grooming plan, police says

The Brief A former Mesquite teacher and club volleyball coach, Matthan Lough, was arrested and charged with child grooming. The victim is a 17-year-old girl who attended the same church where Lough’s father was the senior pastor. She was also a member of Lough's club volleyball team. Newly released documents detail three incidents in September that allegedly involved inappropriate physical contact.



Newly released documents detail why police arrested a former Mesquite teacher and volleyball coach on child grooming charges.

Child Grooming Arrest

The backstory:

Matthan Lough was arrested this past Thursday and charged with child grooming.

The 32-year-old was a teacher and coach at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy in Mesquite and served as a club volleyball coach for a team based out of Mesquite. That team was disbanded in late September.

He is also the son of the now-former Christian Center of Mesquite Senior Pastor Kevin Lough, who resigned on Nov. 23.

Dig deeper:

According to Lough’s arrest warrant affidavit, the victim is a 17-year-old girl who attended the same church where Lough’s father was the senior pastor. Lough later became her volleyball coach.

The victim’s mother contacted the Mesquite Police Department in early October after discovering inappropriate text messages between her daughter and Lough.

During a police interview, the victim said she first interacted with Lough in May of 2023 while attending a gathering for her cousin’s graduation. He approached her while she was playing volleyball with her sister and talked to her about joining a volleyball team he was trying to form called the Mesquite Dynasty Volleyball Club.

Lough allegedly began sending the victim direct messages in March or April of 2025 after asking for her cellphone number so he could send her a volleyball highlight reel.

The relationship escalated during the summer of 2025 when the victim said Lough began sending her compliments about her appearance, and then later messages about his physical arousal and requests for explicit photos.

Police noted three incidents in September that led to the child grooming charges. Lough allegedly hugged and kissed the victim in a storage closet at their church, met up with her in the parking lot for oral sex during his daughter’s gymnastics class, and then met up with her in a parking lot outside a Forney restaurant, where he allegedly pulled down her shorts and touched her private area, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police she felt fearful of Lough and complied with his demands because he had a "step-by-step process" on how to kill someone and carried a concealed gun.

AI-Generated Plan

Dig deeper:

When investigators searched Lough’s iPad, they found what appeared to be an AI-generated document titled "Hypothetical Counter – Influence Plan."

It included five steps for manipulating a female and details on how to achieve each step.

Stabilize & Strengthen her Plant Gentle Doubts Rebuild her Autonomy Shift the Power Dynamic Let Her Choose

The affidavit lists the plan as evidence related to the case.

What they're saying:

Criminologist Alex del Carmen said the case underscores emerging concerns about AI misuse.

"Once artificial intelligence became accessible to the public, we criminologists began to be concerned," he said. "It could be weaponized in order to victimize individuals."

Church response

In a statement, the Christian Center of Mesquite said Lough was not a church employee but acknowledged the allegations may have involved its facilities. The church said it is reviewing its policies.

Lough’s father, Senior Pastor Kevin Lough, has resigned, though he has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Del Carmen said the case highlights a broader issue for parents navigating rapidly evolving technology.

"It’s important to keep those lines of communication open," he said. "As a parent, you have the right to find out what your child is doing, even when those conversations are difficult."