North Texas-based The Biscuit Bar closes all locations after seven years

article

The Brief The Biscuit Bar has shuttered all of its Dallas-Fort Worth and Abilene locations, ending a seven-year run that began in Plano in 2018. In an announcement on social media, the company cited rising costs, supply chain instability, and a difficult environment for independent small businesses as the reasons for the immediate shutdown. The closures affect high-traffic North Texas hubs, including Deep Ellum, the Fort Worth Stockyards, North Arlington, Coppell, and The Boardwalk at Granite Park.



All North Texas locations of The Biscuit Bar have closed after seven years in business, according to a statement posted to the company's Facebook page.

The Biscuit Bar closing all locations

What we know:

The restaurant group announced it is closing all locations, effective immediately.

In a social media post, the owners cited a grueling economic climate for independent restaurants as the reason for the closure.

What they're saying:

"Rising costs, supply chain instability and a commercial environment increasingly shaped by large institutional interests created pressures no small business was able to endure," the post read.

Local perspective:

The Biscuit Bar operated several high-profile locations across the region, including Deep Ellum, The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, North Arlington, the Fort Worth Stockyards, and Coppell. Its lone location outside of North Texas was at Allen Ridge in Abilene.