Small towns can appeal to people for many reasons, but when it comes to safety, a new study examines which communities have lower crime rates.

MoneyGeek, a personal finance site, evaluated crime statistics by measuring the crime costs of 1,010 small cities and towns in every state in the U.S.

Researchers also reviewed data on violent crimes, including murder, rape and aggravated assault and property crimes like burglaries and car theft.

RELATED: Here are the best U.S. cities to live in, report finds

MoneyGeek also analyzed the FBI's 2022 crime statistics for smaller cities and towns where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000 residents.

Under the analysis, Flower Mound in Denton County was named the safest town or small city in Texas.

Flower Mound still trails behind the safest cities in 15 other states, according to the report.

SUGGESTED:

Moreover, the study noted that small cities and towns have 48% lower crime costs than larger cities.

To see the complete list of safest towns and cities, click here.