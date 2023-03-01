Plano was named the happiest city in Texas, according to a new report.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their rankings of 2023’s Happiest Cities in America, and even the happiest Texas cities lagged behind some from other states.

The 182 cities were ranked according to a number of factors, including emotional & physical well-being, income & employment and community & environment.

Fremont, California was named the happiest city in the country, followed by San Jose, California and Madison, Wisconsin. The California city had the lowest depression rate, as well as the lowest separation and divorce rate.

Happiest Cities in US

Fremont, California San Jose, California Madison, Wisconsin Overland Park, Kansas San Francisco, California

Texas didn't appear on the list until Plano at number 29.

Plano scored well in the "community & environment" factors.

Fort Worth finished 113 in the rankings, while Arlington and Dallas finished 123 and 124 respectively.

Happiest Cities in Texas

29. Plano, Texas

49. Austin, Texas

94. Irving, Texas

99. Grand Prairie, Texas

101. Garland, Texas

Unhappiest Cities in US

178. Montgomery, Alabama

179. Cleveland, Ohio

180. Shreveport, Louisiana

181. Huntington, West Virginia

182. Detroit, Michigan