Two North Texas cities among the best places to live in America, survey says

A new survey reveals two North Texas cities are among the best placed to live in the country, according to Niche.

The study was based on reviews of the city made on the site in a number of areas, including schools, housing, diversity, nightlife and crime.

Plano finished at number 11 and Richardson came in at number 12 on the list. Both received high scores for public schools and as a good place for families. Both cities only got a C+grade for crime and safety.

The Woodlands, outside of Houston, was the highest ranking city in Texas, coming in at number 3.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, the home of Harvard University, came in first.

Arlington, Virginia finished in second. Several California cities were also near the top of the list.

