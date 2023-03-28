How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?

A new study from Smart Asset breaks down how much money people living in the largest Metro areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area was grouped together finished below the midway point, coming in at 17th on the list.

The Dallas skyline

According to the study, a North Texas resident without children would need to make $64,742 after taxes to live comfortably.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants and 20% for savings or debt payments.

Unsurprisingly, the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkely area was the most expensive place to live, requiring $84,026 after taxes to live comfortably. California showed up multiples times on the list with the San Diego (2) and Los Angeles (6) areas also landing in the top ten.

The DFW region was the most expensive in Texas. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land finished at number 20 on the list requiring $62,260 to live comfortably. The San Antonio-New Braunfels area was among the cheapest at 23rd, needing $59,270 to live comfortably.

Salary After Taxes Needed to Live Comfortably in the 25 Largest Metro Areas

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA, $84,026 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA, $79,324 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, $78,752 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, $78,524 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, $77,634 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, $76,710 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, $76,194 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, $74,086 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, $70,892 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL, $67,740 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA, $67,060 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL, $67,056 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, $66,580 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ, $65,670 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, $65,500 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, $65,148 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, $64,742 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, $62,908 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, $62,798 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, $62,260 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, $62,110 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, $61,678 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, $59,270 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, $58,358 St. Louis, MO-IL, $57,446



