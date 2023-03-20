Dallas is the #1 sports business city in U.S., report says

When it comes to sports and business opportunities, Dallas tops the list.

A new report from the Sports Business Journal ranked Dallas and the surrounding area as the No. 1 spot in the country to conduct sports business.

Aside from the number of major sports venues in the area such AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, the American Airlines Center and Toyota Stadium, the report mentions the high number of sports companies that are headquartered in DFW.

For example, PGA of America recently moved its headquarters after building a $550 million development in Frisco.

Many corporate sponsors now call the Dallas area home and several major sports organizations have moved their big events to DFW such as the PBR’s World Finals and the ATP’s Dallas Open.

The Dallas area even has the country’s first pro cricket stadium, which is being built in Grand Prairie.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: An aerial drone view of AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team plays, on April 01, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The report also cites favorable support from local governments, an exceptional talent pool, good quality of life for players and their families, and a geographically central location that makes Dallas attractive for hosting business meetings and events.

Three other Texas cities made the top 50 list. Austin was ranked #22, followed by San Antonio at #27 and Houston at #29.

