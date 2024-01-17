Farmers Branch glow-in-the-dark park to hold grand opening Saturday

Farmers Branch will hold a grand opening for its new glow-in-the-dark park this Saturday.

The 18,000-square-foot park called Joya at Oran Good Park is equipped with interactive glowing parts that allow kids to play during the day and at night.

The park at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane will feature six different play areas and include a zip-line a spin zone, swings, an obstacle course and a 27-foot sphere all adorned with LED lights.

Joya, which means "jewel" in Spanish, is the "crown jewel of playgrounds," according to a statement from the city.

Construction on the park started in June 2023 after approving construction in November 2021 using $4,000,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

On Saturday, Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne and Deputy City Manager Mike Mashburn will be among the people attending the grand opening.

The park opens at 6 p.m. and a ceremonial lighting ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m.

Joya will stay open until 10 p.m.

The grand opening event and everyday access to the park will be free.