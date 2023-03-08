Farmers Branch, Texas, located just a few miles away from Dallas, is expected to start construction on a one-of-a-kind glowing playground next month.

The playground named Joya, which is Spanish for jewel, will be equipped with interactive glowing parts that allow kids to play both day and night, especially during the hot summer months.

The city says they used focus groups of kids to come up with the idea for the playground at Oran Good Park, which is located at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane.

Farmers Branch approved the construction of the park in November 2021 using $4,000,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Construction is set to begin in April 2023 and the city hopes to open by late August 2023.

The park is over 18,000 square feet, with a Zip Line with interactive lights, glowing seats and a "spin zone" with LED lights.

Farmers Branch says Joya will be free to use.