Country's first glow-in-the-dark park now under construction in Farmers Branch

A special groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new one-of-a-kind park in Farmers Branch.

The Joya at Oran Good Park will be the country's first outdoor glow-in-the-dark park.

The playground named Joya, which is Spanish for jewel, will be equipped with interactive glowing parts that allow kids to play both day and night, especially during the hot summer months.

The ceremony on Monday morning included the ceremonial moving of dirt on the project.

"May Joya playground serve as a source of inspiration, unity and boundless joy for generations to come," said Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne.

The 18-thousand foot playground at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane will feature six different play areas.

It will have a zip-line, a spin zone, swings, an obstacle course and a 27-foot sphere all adorned with LED lights.

Image 1 of 12 ▼

KOMPAN, the playground manufacturer behind the project, says it used new technology to create the glowing domes and horseshoe swing. The custom diffusers are flexible and remove pinch points that could hurt little hands.

Farmers Branch approved the construction of the park in November 2021 using $4,000,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Crews hope to have the park open by the fall.

Farmers Branch says Joya will be free to use.