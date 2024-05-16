Dallas Shooting: 2 men hurt in domestic argument, 1 at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot two men in East Oak Cliff.
It happened around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Bonnie View Road and Illinois Avenue.
Officers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving two men and a woman.
Police said the woman called a third man over to the apartment. He shot the other two men, then took off.
One victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The other went to a fire station down the street for help. He is expected to be okay.
Police interviewed the woman to learn more about what happened.
They are still looking for the shooter.