Dallas police are looking for the person who shot two men in East Oak Cliff.

It happened around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Bonnie View Road and Illinois Avenue.

Officers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving two men and a woman.

Police said the woman called a third man over to the apartment. He shot the other two men, then took off.

One victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The other went to a fire station down the street for help. He is expected to be okay.

Police interviewed the woman to learn more about what happened.

They are still looking for the shooter.