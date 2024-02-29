Expand / Collapse search

2024 Eclipse: Texas sees 600% surge in Airbnb searches as travelers hope to see eclipse

Eclipses
Total solar eclipse to happen over DFW

We are exactly two months away from a rare and extraordinary event. North Texas will be one of the best places in the world to see a total solar eclipse. FOX 4's Shannon Murray has an update on some of the plans.

Airbnb is seeing a spike in rentals for cities along the path of the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Texas is the most-booked state in the country for the celestial event, according to the short-term rental service.

MORE ECLIPSE COVERAGE

The eclipse will pass from Mexico to Maine and cross right through North Texas, with some of the longest stretches of totality in the country.

Related

2024 Eclipse: When will the solar eclipse happen near me?
article

2024 Eclipse: When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

North Texas is lucky enough to be in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Here is when you can expect to see day turn to night.

Airbnb says there has been a 600% increase in searches for rentals in Texas for the eclipse. Overall, they have seen a 1,000% increase in searches.

Austin and the Hill Country and Dallas are a few of the most-booked areas in the state.

READ MORE: Texas county declares state of disaster ahead of April solar eclipse

People who are looking to book the rentals are mostly from New York, Mexico City, Seattle, Chicago and Houston.

Airbnb said over 40 percent of listings along the path of totality are still available to book in Texas.

Most popular cities along the path of totality

  • Austin and Hill Country, TX
  • Mazatlán, Mexico
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Montreal, Canada
  • Cleveland, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Niagara Region, Canada
  • Buffalo, NY
  • Stowe, VT
  • Little Rock, AR

Related

2024 Eclipse: Delta offers 2nd solar eclipse flight out of DFW Airport
article

2024 Eclipse: Delta offers 2nd solar eclipse flight out of DFW Airport

Delta's first eclipse flight sold out in less than 24 hours. Now the airline is offering people a second chance to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 on a flight that leaves from DFW Airport.

Cities with the most travelers to destinations along the path of totality

  • New York City, NY
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Seattle, WA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Houston, TX
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Denver, CA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Portland, OR