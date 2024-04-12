Dallas doctor found guilty of poisoning IV bags

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz has been found guilty of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas.

The 12-person jury returned guilty verdicts on all 10 counts.

11 patients suffered cardiac emergencies and a fellow doctor died from the IV bags.

"There's no closure. My best friend is gone," said John Kaspar, Dr. Melanie Kaspar's widower, shortly after the verdict. "I don't think he ever looked me in the eye."

Video captured Ortiz repeatedly placing IV bags into a warmer minutes before nurses took bags out of the same location. Minutes after the bags were used, patients suffered cardiac emergencies.

Over the course of the case, prosecutors established a potential motive for the tampering. They believed Dr. Ortiz was retaliating for being disciplined in 2018 and again in 2021 and 2022.

In May 2022, records show one of his patients had to be resuscitated with CPR.

The prosecution said that Ortiz's two businesses were losing money and faced even more financial trouble if he was stopped from practicing at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas. Prosecutors said that Ortiz put the dangerous drugs in IV bags to try to show emergency situations happen to a lot of doctors.

Ortiz's defense team tried to poke holes in the prosecution's case, saying that there are videos of many people at the facility handling IV bags and that other medical conditions could explain the emergencies.

Witnesses called to the stand in the case included the anesthesiologist who discovered the IV bags were to blame for the medical emergencies, a teen who went into cardiac arrest during nose surgery and the husband of Dr. Melanie Kaspar, who died after taking an IV bag from the facility home.

Ortiz has been in custody since September 2022.

The Dallas dotor's sentence will be handed down in two to three months.

Ortiz faces up to life in prison.