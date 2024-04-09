Trial resumes for Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags

A Dallas doctor’s financial troubles may have been a factor in his decision to poison several patients.

On Friday, prosecutors claimed Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz lived an expensive lifestyle as they tried to establish a motive in his trial.

They pointed out that in 2022, Ortiz was living in a home valued at $1.3 million. He also owned five luxury vehicles.

But prosecutors said Ortiz was struggling financially. One of Ortiz’s office managers explained that he had two businesses and owed about $3 million to the IRS.

Around that time, Ortiz relinquished his privileges to practice medicine at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in Garland.

Related article

Records showed one of his patients had to be resuscitated with CPR because he "did not recognize the patient’s inadequate oxygenation and ventilation."

His privileges were under review at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas because of a similar incident where his patient stopped breathing.

Prosecutors suggested the review, combined with his money problems, may have made Ortiz desperate.

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., is accused of killing a colleague and sickening 11 patients by injecting poison into their IV bags. He is shown in a screenshot from surveillance footage opening the warming fridge where the IV bags are stored. (U.S. St Expand

He is accused of poisoning several IV bags, causing 11 patients to suffer cardiac arrest. A fellow doctor also died after using one of the IV bags.

Former U.S. Attorney Paul Coggins said the government is working to establish a motive for Ortiz putting the dangerous drugs in IV bags – an attempt to save his privileges by trying to show that emergencies happen to a lot of doctors.

But he added that may not be necessary to their case.

"The government doesn’t have to prove motive. When the judge charges the jury, he’s not going to charge them, ‘You have to find the motive.’ If you find the defendant did the act, did it intentionally and it caused the harm that you hear about, that is the violation," Coggins said.

A financial expert testified Friday that a business Ortiz owned dropped from a gross revenue of $9 million in 2017 to about $4 million in 2021.

The defense downplayed the financial aspect, claiming Ortiz did not see a drastic decline in income at that time.