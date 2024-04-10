Defense rests in Dallas doctor's IV tampering trial

The Dallas doctor accused of putting poison into IV bags did not testify in his own defense at trial.

The defense team for Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz rested its case on Wednesday afternoon.

Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, leading to 11 patients suffering cardiac emergencies and the death of a fellow doctor.

An anesthesiologist spent three hours testifying as a hired defense expert for Ortiz.

Defense attorneys went through the 12 patients who suffered unexpected cardiac emergencies between May and August 2022.

Prosecutors contend Dr. Ortiz was secretly injecting drugs into IV bags that were then given to patients, causing life-threatening reactions.

The expert tried to cast doubt, telling the jury there could be other medical conditions that caused the emergencies.

Former U.S. attorney Paul Coggins, who is now a white collar crimes attorney, talked about that strategy.

"The government never likes expert versus expert because that is almost the definition of reasonable doubt," Coggins explained.

After 18-year-old Jack Adlertein nearly died, according to his doctors at the Surgicare center another IV bag with a puncture hole was found in the same warmer.

That bag tested positive for epinephrine.

Earlier Wednesday, the defense called a fingerprint expert with the Dallas Police Department, who testified that the only fingerprint on the IV bag did not belong to Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz.

"The absense of a print is like the absence of a dog barking. Favorable for the defense, but the prosecution has conceded they didn't have fingerprint evidence," Coggins said.

The jury will receive their charge on Thursdya morning and hear closing arguments starting at 9:30 in the morning.