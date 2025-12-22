Dallas Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention

article

The Brief The Cowboys were officially eliminated from postseason contention following a 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevon Diggs returned to the field on Sunday, while wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is day-to-day with a knee sprain. With only two games remaining, Dallas shifts its focus to finishing strong against division rivals Washington and New York.



The Dallas Cowboys will miss the playoffs again this season. The team’s playoff hopes officially ended after Sunday’s 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cowboys Playoff Hopes Die

As the Cowboys fell to 6-8-1 on Sunday, the story of the game mirrored what we’ve seen for most of the season.

The team had a strong offensive performance. Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes. But the defense was terrible, allowing Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert to have his way.

The loss officially eliminates the Cowboys from the playoff chase.

The team now only has two remaining games for the season – against Washington on Christmas Day and the Giants 10 days later.

What they're saying:

Coach Brian Schottenheimer reflected a bit on things as his first year as a head coach winds down in a somewhat disappointing fashion.

"We’re in year one. And, you know, we’ve done some things that we’re proud of this year. There’s been certainly not the success in the win-loss column. That’s very evident. We’re disappointed about that. But again, I’m fueled by the fact that we get to play an NFC East opponent this week and then next week. You know, we want to win and to sustain some success. And we have a chance to potentially go 5-1 in the division. You know, this is the NFC East and so that’s something that motivates us," he said.

Trevon Diggs Returns

Cornerback Trevon Diggs returned to the field on Sunday after missing eight games. He also cleared up the mystery surrounding his concussion.

Diggs said he hit himself on the head with a bracket while trying to mount a television to the wall.

Unfortunately, his return did not make much of a difference for the defense.

Related article

Ryan Flournoy’s Knee Sprain

Coach Schottenheimer also told reporters on Monday that there’s good news about Ryan Flournoy.

An MRI on his knee revealed only a sprain. So, there’s a chance he’ll play on Thursday in Washington.