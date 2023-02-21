Dallas Zoo to give update on enhanced security; stolen monkeys return to exhibit

The Dallas Zoo will update city leaders Tuesday on security enhancements after a series of bizarre incidents.

The zoo started adding more security guards last month after two animal enclosures were cut open and a clouded leopard escaped.

The man accused of vandalizing those habitats – Davion Irvin – is also charged with stealing two monkeys a couple of weeks later.

Police have not connected him to the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Since those incidents, the zoo said it has enhanced the perimeter fence, added more cameras and lighting, and expanded overnight police patrols. It’s also brought in an outside security expert.

The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were stolen last month are now out of quarantine.

Bella and Finn were found alive the day after they went missing at a vacant home in Lancaster. Irvin told police they got there by riding with him on a DART train after leaving the zoo.

The zoo kept Bella and Finn away from other animals for a few weeks to ensure they did not pick up and spread any diseases.

The monkeys were reportedly running around in their enclosure Monday.