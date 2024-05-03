Prosper PD forwards Dak Prescott’s extortion case to Collin County DA

The Collin County District Attorney's Office now has the possible evidence that Prosper police gathered against a woman Dak Prescott claims tried to extort him.

The Prosper Police Department told FOX 4 on Friday that it has forwarded the case to the DA.

The attorneys for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback say the woman demanded $100 million back in February. In exchange, she would not go to police with her claim that Prescott sexually assaulted her seven years earlier.

Since then, the woman did go to police, but they investigated and did not pursue criminal charges against Prescott, citing "insufficient evidence."

The needle is moving forward in the possibility of criminal charges — not against Prescott — but against the claims a woman tried to extort him.

Prescott's attorneys say they went to Prosper police because that's the Collin County community where Prescott lives.

"By turning it over to the district attorney’s office in Collin County, it certainly still leaves open the possibility of charges being brought," said Russell Wilson, a former prosecutor not involved in the case.

The news comes one day after the Dallas Police Department announced there was insufficient evidence to support accusations against Prescott that he sexually assaulted the woman he claims extorted him.

Victoria Shores claimed Prescott sexually assaulted her in the backseat of an SUV outside XTC Cabaret in Dallas in 2017. However, she waited until March 12 of this year to file a police report.

That was only after Prescott and his team went public with allegations that Shores and her lawyers were attempting to extort him, asking for $100 million in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Prescott sued Shores. She then countersued Prescott.

Wilson says the Collin County DA’s Office will likely pass the case to a grand jury to decide whether or not there is enough probable cause to indict.

"Generally, a referral to the district attorney’s office at a minimum results in a consideration by the grand jury," he said.

Remember, Prescott’s attorneys have claimed Shores and her attorneys are responsible for extortion. It’s unclear if criminal charges are being explored for all of them.

"That would be a very significant development," Wilson said.

Shores’ attorney sent FOX 4 an email saying Prescott’s lawyer "is a former judge in Collin County, and the Cowboys run Collin County. He is essentially trying to turn the county into an oligarchy and use their power and influence to get revenge."

Shores’ attorneys are still trying to get Prescott’s extortion lawsuit dismissed. A hearing is set for later this month.

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office told FOX 4 that it does not have a comment to provide.