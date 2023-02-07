Dallas Zoo missing monkeys suspect planned to keep stealing animals, report says

A man accused of taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and damaging other animal habitats reportedly said he would steal more animals.

The story is one that received international attention in part because it’s just not the kind of theft that happens very often. And now there’s another strange twist involving the man charged with stealing animals from the Dallas Zoo.

The man in custody is 24-year-old Davion Irvin.

This past Thursday, he was booked into the Dallas County jail.

The Dallas Morning News obtained court records that lay out his confession.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Irvin admitted he got past the zoo’s security last month by jumping a fence after hours.

He said he grabbed two emperor tamarin monkeys out of their enclosure, then rode the DART rail and took the animals to a vacant home in Lancaster.

Police found the monkeys there after receiving multiple tips from the public.

Irvin also admitted he tried unsuccessfully to steal a clouded leopard named Nova earlier last month and later cut into a second monkey exhibit.

And the Dallas Morning News reported according to the affidavit, Irvin told police if he were released from custody, he would return to the zoo and attempt to take more animals. He told officers he loved them.

It’s not clear yet if he is responsible for the unexplained death of a rare vulture at the zoo.

Irvin is charged with animal cruelty and burglary.