Trial: Accused hitman confesses to killing Dallas girlfriend’s husband

Attorneys on both sides are close to wrapping up their case in a trial for a man who allegedly drove to Dallas to murder his high school sweetheart’s husband.

Darrin Lopez claims he was duped into committing the murder. He took the stand in his own defense Thursday and quickly admitted to killing Jamie Faith in 2020.

It was an ambush outside the victim’s Oak Cliff home. Lopez waited for Jamie and his wife, Jennifer, to walk outside, then shot Jamie seven times.

"I shot his chest. He started to turn, and then I continued to put in his side," he told jurors.

Lopez is an Army veteran with special forces training. He said at the time he believed he was on a rescue mission, driving from his home in Tennessee to Dallas to save Jennifer from Jamie’s abuse.

"At the time, I was thinking I was a noble soldier that did my job. I did what I was trained to do. I protected people. I kept them from a monster," he testified.

But Jamie was not the bad guy Lopez believed him to be.

Defense attorneys said Jennifer lied to Lopez after they had rekindled their old high school relationship through text messages and emails.

Lopez described finding out that Jennifer had made up stories of being physically and sexually abused by Jamie.

"I was devastated, I took an innocent life," he said while starting to break down on the stand.

On cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Lopez on how he could have missed signs that Jennifer was feeding him false information.

Throughout the trial, the defense has tried to show that Lopez was manipulated due to a brain injury and PTSD from his combat experience.

Jennifer Faith is currently serving a life sentence for her role in the murder plot.

