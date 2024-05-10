North Texas 16-year-old becomes youngest Texas Woman’s University graduate

At 16 years old, a North Texas teenager became the youngest graduate of Texas Woman's University.

The previous youngest grad was her older sister.

Hana Taylor Schlitz walked across the stage Friday afternoon earning a degree in sociology. But her education won't end there. She recently got accepted to TWU’s PhD program in sociology.

"I think it’s definitely hard work. That’s what my parents have always taught me and my siblings that it’s just hard work; you’re not just born a genius," she said.

It’s clear something runs in the family.

Hana’s sister, Hayley, graduated from TWU at 16 years and nine months. Her brother, Ian, graduated high school at age 12, but Hana was adopted from Ethiopia. Her biological mother died from tuberculosis. Hana also had TB.

"I remember the first day we went to the orphanage, and they brought Hana to us and we got to hold her for the first time, we had seen pictures and got to hold her," recalled her dad, William Schiltz. "And my wife, who’s a physician, leaned over to me and said, ‘We’ve got to get her home. She’s not going to make it.’ She was 10 months old, and she was less than 10 pounds. She was very ill."

Hana’s adoptive parents brought her home and helped her get healthy. They live in Tarrant County.

Like her siblings, Hana was homeschooled.

"I don’t know if I can really put into words to know where she started, almost at death’s door," William said. "She’s here for a reason, and I guess we’ll all get to see what that reason is. But she’s definitely here for a reason."

Hana plans to earn additional degrees before deciding a career path. She certainly wants to raise awareness to eradicate tuberculosis.

"Because it affects millions," she said. "So it’s not just in Ethiopia, but it’s rising in America."

Graduating college at 16 is an unexpected accomplishment.

Now, there are some things Hana needs to accomplish that you would expect of a 16-year-old, like driving.

"I’m doing some driving classes this summer," she said. "I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone who’s a college graduate who hasn’t had their driver’s license yet. Yeah, it’s really cool."

Hana majored in sociology. This fall, she begins her PhD in sociology at Texas Woman's University.