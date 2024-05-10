Anna man had pornographic images of children as young as 2, investigators say

article

Collin County investigators arrested an Anna man and charged him with the possession of child pornography.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says they received a cyber tip about someone uploading child pornography online.

Investigators searched the home of Jacob Beckner and found hundreds of images and videos.

Some of the images depicted some children as young as 2 years old, according to the department.

Beckner was charged with the possession of child pornography for a child under 10 years old.

He is being held in jail on a $40,000 bond.