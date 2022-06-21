Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating husband's murder

A Dallas woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for orchestrating her husband’s murder.

Before sentencing her, a federal judge called Jennifer Faith "pure evil" for plotting with an ex to kill her husband and then lying about it all over the news, including on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

In October 2020, Jennifer Faith spoke to FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb, begging the public to help track down her husband’s killer.

"It’s been horrible. Devastating. I teeter between completely heartbroken and completely devastated every day," she told Rabb.

Jamie Faith was shot in the back seven times while the couple was out walking their dog.

But it turns out 49-year-old Jennifer was in an ongoing relationship with her ex-high school boyfriend Darrin Lopez, and she had manipulated Lopez into allegedly pulling the trigger.

In February, Jennifer pleaded guilty to the crime to avoid the death penalty. She was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Former U.S. attorney Richard Roper, who is not connected to the case, says he agrees with the judge’s decision.

"Miss Faith was a cunning, master manipulator," he said.

Roper says murder-for-hire crimes come up every few years, but he calls this one unusual.

"It was a real fine act of psychology she put on that guy," he said.

Text messages show Jennifer and Lopez were in constant communication before and after Jamie’s death.

Jennifer had convinced Lopez that her husband was sexually and physically abusing her, sending him stock images from the internet as so-called "proof" and using fake email addresses to pose as concerned friends.

Jennifer even talked to Lopez about cashing in on her husband’s life insurance money after the deed was done.

"I think she was living in a dream world if she thought she was going to get away with it," Roper said.

Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Jamie was found inside of Lopez’s home. He was arrested last year and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

"I don’t see what kind of defense he could have," Roper said. "The fact that she convinced him through a set of lies to kill her husband in my estimation would only mitigate what punishment he should receive."

The judge also ordered Jennifer to pay $6,500 in restitution to her late husband’s family to cover funeral expenses and a $250,000 fine.

FOX 4 reached out to Jennifer’s attorney, but he declined to comment.