Dallas murder-for-hire trial testimony continues for a third day

Testimony continues Thursday in a murder trial for a man accused of driving to Dallas to kill his high school sweetheart’s husband.

On Wednesday, the focus of the trial turned to emails shared between the accused killer, Darrin Lopez, and the victim’s wife, Jennifer Faith.

Lopez’ defense team tried to convince jurors that he was manipulated by Faith.

She’s serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to orchestrating the murder of her husband, Jamie Faith, in 2020.

Months before the murder, Lopez and Jennifer Faith rekindled a romance.

The defense said she sent emails to Lopez, telling him she’d been abused by her husband.

"From the very beginning, she talks to Darrin and deceives him to believe Jamie was abusing her sexually and physically, that he is subjecting her to gang rapes," said Juan Sanchez, a defense attorney.

Darrin Lopez in court on July 26, 2023.

She also allegedly created a fake email account to communicate with Lopez claiming to be her husband.

"Man-to-man, I am asking you to stay away from my family," one email read.

Prosecutors said the emails became angry and explicit, with graphic images purporting to show sexual and physical abuse towards Jennifer.

A detective testified Lopez threatened to call the police but never did. Instead, he drove to Texas from Tennessee to carry out the murder.

FOX 4 will stream the trial Thursday on FOX4News.com and YouTube.