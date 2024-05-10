DeSoto High School student let person with gun inside on Thursday

article

DeSoto ISD announced security changes after a gun was found at DeSoto High School on Thursday.

The district says the teen is not a student in the district and was allowed inside the building by another student during an altercation.

No one was injured, and the teen was arrested.

The district says the incident happened during lunch and the intruder with a gun was let inside by a student through a locked side door.

DeSoto ISD's chief communications officer, Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones, says campus security was notified about the intruder before making contact with the suspect.

"In detaining the students who were involved in the altercation and the intruder student, It was discovered the student who did not attend schools here had a weapon on his person," said Blackmon-Jones. "That weapon was never brandished, it was never fired, it was not visible in the crowd."

We have reached out to DeSoto police for more information about the incident and any potential charges.

DeSoto ISD Security Changes

The incident comes at a time when the district is banning bookbags for the final two weeks of school, but not specifically because of what happened Thursday.

"That was already in discussion. Last year we implemented a no backpack policy around breaks and the end of school. So going into spring break, thanksgiving, winter break, we actually removed the use of backpacks by our scholars," said Blackmon-Jones.

DeSoto ISD says it is increasing security at secondary campuses, especially DeSoto High School.

During arrival, students will be required to pass through metal detectors and submit to backpack searches.

DeSoto Police will also increase patrols during dismissal.

All DeSoto students will also be required to be in full uniform through the last day of school.

DeSoto also announced changes in security procedures for next school year.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Clear backpacks are dispayed in a Staples office equipment store on July 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. School districts around Texas have begun requiring students to use clear backpacks following the school shooting at Robb El Expand

The district will require clear backpacks for grades 6 through 12 starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

"Seeing what has been happening in schools across the country served as the impetus for district leaders to come together to deliberate on this very important change on behalf of our scholars and staff members," said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers in a statement. "The decision to implement clear backpacks is another layer of safety in district schools."

The district says clear backpacks will help them quickly identify any concerns.

"We want to make sure we are avoiding that introduction in our school environment to maintain safe spaces," said Blackmon-Jones.

Several other districts, including Dallas ISD, require students to use clear backpacks.