TCU student to become youngest doctorate recipient in university history

A TCU student is about to make history as the youngest recipient of a doctoral degree in school history.

21-year-old Carson Huey-You started going to school at TCU when he was just 11 years old.

At 14, he became the youngest TCU student to earn a bachelor's degree in physics.

Two years later, he walked the stage after earning his Master's degree.

FOX 4 talked to Huey-You after the 2019 ceremony.

Huey-You's mother said he was doing calculus by the time he was 3.

His younger brother, Cannan, also attended TCU at an early age.

Carson will accept his doctorate in physics at a ceremony on Saturday.

Huey-You works in theoretical quantum physics.

After that, the young scholar says he's taking a quick rest before jumping back into his research.