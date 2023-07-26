Expand / Collapse search
Trial continues for man accused in Dallas murder-for-hire plot

DALLAS - Testimony continues on the second day of a trial for a man accused of killing the husband of his high school sweetheart in a murder-for-hire plot.

Darrin Lopez is on trial for the murder of Jamie Faith nearly three years ago.

Darrin Lopez in court on July 26, 2023.

Prosecutors said Lopez drove to North Texas from Tennessee and ambushed Faith while he was walking his dog with his wife, Jennifer, in front of their Oak Cliff home. 

"Before James can get down not even a block, he’s in front of their next-door neighbor's house and he is ambushed by Darrin Lopez, completely ambushed.  He is shot seven times and left for dead on that street," said Brandi Mitchell, a prosecutor.

But it all was part of a murder-for-hire plot initiated by Jennifer Faith. She and Lopez were high-school sweethearts and were having an affair.

Defense attorneys described her as the manipulator in the plot. They claim she lied to Lopez, telling him she had been abused by her husband.

Man blames girlfriend for manipulating him into driving to Dallas to kill her husband
Man blames girlfriend for manipulating him into driving to Dallas to kill her husband

Opening testimony described the shooting as a plot between the victim's wife and her out-of-state boyfriend. His attorneys call her the mastermind, manipulating him with lies about being a victim of abuse.

"From the very beginning, she talks to Darrin and deceives him to believe Jamie was abusing her sexually and physically, that he is subjecting her to gang rapes," said Juan Sanchez, a defense attorney.

The defense also described Lopez as a decorated war hero who suffered a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating husband's murder
Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating husband's murder

Before sentencing her to life in prison, a federal judge called Jennifer Faith "pure evil" for plotting with an ex to kill her husband and then lying about it all over the news, including on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Jennifer Faith is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to her role in the plot.

Jamie Faith worked as a manager with American Airlines.