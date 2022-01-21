Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis was a hate crime and act of terrorism, FBI says

The FBI was more emphatic on Friday that last weekend’s act of terrorism at a Colleyville synagogue was also a hate crime.

The bureau believes it has identified all of the people who helped gunman Malik Akram target the Jewish community.

Officials revealed even more on Friday about what happened last Saturday at Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel. They said no other people have been arrested locally, though they think they know everyone he’d been around. However, they still don’t know how Akram got the gun he used to take the synagogue members hostage.

As the drama began, Keller police dispatchers talked to the hostage-taker and Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker the first 90 minutes until FBI got in place.

Law enforcement poured at 252 total from 13 different agencies. There were 182 FBI agents, including 60 or so who flew in from FBI Headquarters in Quantico, Virginia.

Authorities say Akram committed an act of terror, demanding the release of a Pakistani woman being held at a Fort Worth federal facility for trying to kill U.S. soldiers and authorities. They say he also committed a hate crime by taking Jewish worshippers hostage inside their place of worship.

"It was really bad. I was absolutely in fear of my life," Rabbi Walker said.

"The first officer arrived around 10:45 two minutes after being dispatched," explained Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller. "This officer has 2 and a half years on the force with the insider of a veteran officer. He said over the radio, ‘This could be potentially a hostage situation.’"

"We learned pretty early on that this was an active hostage situation," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. "The hostage rescue team, they are the best team in the country, maybe in the world, and conducting what is the most dangerous law enforcement activity that exists."

"We were constantly looking for an opportunity to leave, and it was very, very hard to find an opportunity when we all could leave," Walker said. "That was something in all of our minds. None of us could imagine one person going and leaving the others behind."

"I think we both realized around the same time that it’s time to go," DeSarno said. "And I authorized the teams to go and Rabbi Charlie authorized himself and the hostages to get out, and I think that’s how it worked."

"He went from being agitated with the negotiator to all of a sudden very calm like he was earlier in the day, just asking me for juice. I was highly, highly concerned. Yet, fortunately, that gave us the opportunity when he had liquid in his hand," the rabbi recalled. "And so with gratitude to God and with gratitude to all of those little individual human efforts that allow us to be here today, I’m just overflowing with gratitude."

Akram was neutralized by the FBI rescue team. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

