Suspect arrested after Dallas police shooting was wanted for March double murder

Dallas police have released the names of the three people arrested at a Northeast Dallas apartment complex on Thursday,

17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarborough, 21-year-old Damon Price and 19-year-old Deantae Moore were arrested after ramming two police cruisers in a stolen truck.

Police say Moore was wanted on two counts of capital murder after two 18-year-olds were killed on Dixon Avenue this March.

Camren Stacy was found on the ground outside of a vehicle and Kamari Smith-Capps was found in the driver's seat on March 22.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says Moore was Instagram messaging Smith-Capps about buying "Glock Switches" before the shooting.

Dallas Police Shooting

DPD says on Thursday afternoon they tried to stop a red truck that had been flagged as stolen.

The truck rammed two police cruisers in the parking lot of the Lakeside Apartments and the four suspects inside ran from the area.

Police shot one of the suspects, Eric Lampkin-Scarborough. He is in the hospital in stable condition. Police say he was armed at the time of the shooting.

Deantae Moore and Damon Price were also arrested.

In connection to Thursday's incident, Price was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, and a probation violation for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

A fourth suspect got away. Police say they are working to identify the suspect, but there is no description at this time.

Police say three guns were recovered in the area.

Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to release more information and video of the incident in the coming days.