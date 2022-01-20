British police arrest 2 men connected to Colleyville synagogue hostage situation

article

Two men were arrested in the UK in connection to last weekend’s standoff at a Colleyville synagogue.

British police confirmed the men were arrested Thursday morning in Birmingham and Manchester.

They did not release their names or say how they may be connected to the hostage situation.

The men are being questioned but have not yet been charged.

Two teenagers, reportedly the sons of hostage-taker Malik Akram, were detained earlier this week.

They were released without being charged.

