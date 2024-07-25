Paul Quinn College receives record-breaking $20M donation

Paul Quinn College in Dallas received a record-breaking gift from an anonymous donor.

On Thursday, school president Michael Sorrell shared with staff members that they had received a $20 million donation.

The best part of the story is how he got the gift.

"She put the check in the mail and so for the entire week we were waiting on that check. We had the mail re-routed to my office. We were waiting there. My executive assistant brought it to me and my son and I sort of sat there looking at the check. Then he and I took it to the bank ourselves," said Sorrell.

The gift will do a lot for the campus.

"It gives us a direct pipleline to building even more of the institution that we want it to be. It allows us to strengthen our academic programs and to invest in sustaining the institution and that's what you want. That's what you dream of," Sorrell said.

The president imagines new and expanded curriculum for the 700 or so students.

"One of the things that we are going to do with the money is invest heavily in our banking and finance major, which we want to become one of our signature majors, along with our Lowe's retail management major, our Mavs major, our fundraising and philanthropy major. We are reimagining the opportunities that our students have, not just to be learners, but to also use that information, that knowledge, to push them towards lives of comfort and wealth," Sorrells said.

He says the gift is the result of what he calls the "Quinnite Nation," past and present.

"This is a testament of doing good work and treating people well," he said.

Sorrell believes in what he says is the reimagining of higher education and this $20 million gift will help.

