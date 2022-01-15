Leaders from Texas to Israel monitoring Colleyville synagogue hostage situation

Texas leaders, along with President Joe Biden and international leaders, are monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville synagogue.

RELATED: Colleyville hostage situation: Police negotiating with man at Congregation Beth Israel

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said police will have extra patrols at Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement asking Texans to pray for the safety of the congregants.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The State of Texas is ready to provide additional assistance as requested and we will continue to monitor the situation," he said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the hostage situation. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn said he was briefed on the situation and asked for prayers for the hostages and law enforcement.

The unfolding hostage situation is also getting international attention, as Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett tweeted that he is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and "we pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers."