FBI searching for driver who dropped Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker off at Dallas homeless shelter

The man who held people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue had been staying in homeless shelters in North Texas.

The FBI has identified the suspect as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national. But the investigation is far from over. They are now trying to identify the person who drove him to a homeless shelter on the night of Jan. 2.

RELATED: Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: FBI identifies hostage-taker

"The two guys came up to our door, talked for a while outside before they came in. He walked him all the way to the front to our team," said Wayne Walker, the CEO of Our Calling.

Investigators believe Akram came to New York from the UK on Dec. 29. It’s not clear how he made it to Texas, but he stayed at a motel near the DFW Airport.

He then went to two Dallas shelters – Our Calling and Union Gospel Mission – where he stayed several nights.

Then on Saturday he held four people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

RELATED: Colleyville synagogue rabbi says he threw chair before escaping hostage standoff

After a 10-hour standoff, all hostages escaped safely. After a barrage of gunfire, Akram was killed.

Walker said Our Calling is now working with the FBI, handing over pictures and video to help identify the driver who took Akram to the shelter.

"After the news broke that this guy was somehow connected to the homeless community, all of us started looking back at our records and trying to figure out if he had any connection to our team or facility," he said. "He was a wolf in sheep’s clothing and now more than ever we need the support from the entire community."

Akram’s brother told the New York Times he was on the phone with the FBI negotiators Saturday. He said Akram had mental health issues and counterterrorism police in Britain were familiar with him.

On Saturday, Akram was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence in a Fort Worth prison for the attempted murder of United States soldiers in Afghanistan.

RELATED: Who is Aafia Siddiqui? Closer look at the Pakistani woman jailed in Texas

Police in Manchester, England announced they detained two teenagers for questioning who are reportedly family members of the hostage taker.

Advertisement

RELATED: British police detain 2 teens in relation to Colleyville synagogue hostage case