Fight at Fair Park apartment complex led to shooting of mother, daughter, affidavit says

A fight at an apartment complex in Fair Park led to the deadly shooting of a mother and her daughter, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4.

17-year-old Drenesia Willis and her mother, 40-year-old LaNeshaia Pinkard, were shot and killed on Tuesday night.

65-year-old Doris Walker was arrested and charged with capital murder in their shooting.

Walker told police that Willis was involved in a fight with another woman who lives at the apartments on South Boulevard, according to the affidavit.

Doris Walker (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The woman in the fight was brought inside Walker's apartment.

According to the affidavit, Walker told police that Willis called her mother to meet her at the apartment, and they forced their way into the apartment.

Walker claims Willis and Pinkard assaulted the other woman, while threatening to also beat up Walker.

According to the documents, Walker told police she shot Willis as she was trying to leave the apartment and then Pinkard while she was in the apartment.

She allegedly told police she believed Pinkard had a gun, but never saw it.

Walker also told police she had "ongoing issues" with Pinkard and her family, according to the affidavit.

Walker is currently in the Dallas County Jail.