2 more arrests made in fentanyl ring that killed Carrollton teens, feds say

Two more arrests have been made in connection to a drug ring that caused several student overdose deaths in Carrollton.

Julio Gonzales Jr., 18, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

His roommate, 19-year-old Adrian Martinez-Leon, was also charged with drug conspiracy.

Investigators said DEA agents found thousands of fentanyl-laced M30 pills in their residence, as well as large amounts of money and several firearms.

Police said the drugs have been linked to the overdoses of 14 minors, and four of those were deadly.

If convicted, Gonzales and Martinez-Leon face up to 40 years in federal prison.