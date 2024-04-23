Plano woman shot ex-husband after finding him on the phone with 'illegal woman,' affidavit says

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 revealed more details about a Plano shooting involving a woman and her ex-husband.

Merridith Nunley, 38, is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, 55-year-old David Nunley.

Merridith Nunley (Source: Collin County Jail)

Plano police received a 911 call on Friday night from David Nunley saying, "I've been shot."

Officers arrived at the home on Monticello Circle to find Nunley in the garage with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the affidavit.

While police searched the home, a family friend called 911 and told police she had received a call from Merridith, who said she had shot David.

The friend told police the Nunleys were divorced, but were "still kind of living together."

Merridith allegedly told the friend she had shot David because she had found him on the phone with another woman, according to the documents.

Police were able to ping Merridith's phone and found her parked in an apartment parking lot on West Park Boulevard.

Officers approached the vehicle and asked what had happened that night.

"David lost his temper, and he got physical with me, and I defended myself," she replied, according to the affidavit.

The police report advised that they had been called to the home for multiple domestic incidents in the past.

The affidavit said Nunley told officers she was "just in a trance" when she shot her ex-husband and asked police if he was okay.

After her arrest, police officers said that Merridith told them she shot David after finding out he was talking to an "illegal woman," according to the affidavit.

The couple has three children.

Plano police said none of the kids were at the home at the time of the incident.

Nunley is in the Collin County Jail.