Flower Mound fentanyl trafficker known as 'Steve-O' sentenced to more than 8 years in prison

A Flower Mound fentanyl trafficker believed to have sold around 1,800 pills laced with the dangerous drug was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison on Wednesday.

18-year-old Stephen Paul Brinson, who was also known as Steve-O, was sentenced to 100 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release.

Brinson pleaded guilty conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance back in May.

At the time of his arrest, federal investigators said Brinson was a major supplier of the deadly fentanyl-laced pills that were used by middle and high school students in Carrollton.

He used his Instagram account to sell the pills marked as M/30 to resemble oxycodone pills.

Court documents say that Brinson supplied fentanyl to Donovan Andrews in Carrollton. According to investigators, Andrews is responsible for the overdose of at least one 14-year-old girl.

During a search of Brinson's home law enforcement found 1,800 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, marijuana and two guns.

In plea papers, he admitted that at the time of that search, he was armed and on the way to deliver a pill to a customer in Flower Mound.

So far, nine defendants have been charged in connection to a series of juvenile overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound.

Court records show that 20-year-old Robert Gaitan, who is also connected to the overdoses, pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Robert Gaitan

Gatian was charged in an indictment filed back in March for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.